William Carey medical school to graduate 87 Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of students soon will graduate this weekend from The College of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University.

Two of those graduates grew up in Hattiesburg and plan on practicing medicine in their hometown.

Lindsay Batista and Alkesh Patel are both Oak Grove High School graduates who decided to attend medical school at William Carey University.

Batista also got her undergraduate degree from William Carey and will do her residency in Jackson. She said she plans on practicing in south Mississippi.

“It definitely feels like it’s a long time coming,” Batista said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel and I’m glad to have finally reached it. It’s a bitter sweet journey. I’m sad to see it come to an end, but I’m really, really excited for what’s ahead.”

Patel graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi before attending medical school at Carey. He’s do his residency at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg and plans on practicing in the Hub City.

“Four years definitely went by fast,” Patel said. “It was a great experience. It was nice to be educated in my hometown and also go on to residency in my hometown.

“This is where my family is. This is where a lot of people I grew up with, they still live here. So, it’s a great feeling to be able to provide care for our community.”

Both Batista and Patel said they hope to practice emergency care.

Eighty-seven degree candidates are expected to receive diplomas Saturday. School administrators said they expect future graduating classes to grow.

“We’re looking at next year graduating about 150 students then, and then, about 175 the year after,” said Dr. Italo Subbarao, College of Osteopathic Medicine dean. “Then, finally, we’ll be doubling. The 200 class will come in year three, so it’s really exciting times.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.