William Carey baseball headed to the NAIA World Series

William Carey baseball coach Bobby Halford has guided his Crusaders back to the NAIA World...
William Carey baseball coach Bobby Halford has guided his Crusaders back to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University will be heading to Idaho for the second time in seven years.

The eighth-ranked Crusaders left no doubt which was the best team in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Opening Round postseason baseball tournament at Milton Wheeler Field, posting a 27-4 victory over Ave Maria (Fla.) University Thursday afternoon.

With the win, the Crusaders (47-9) clinched the four-team Opening Round and earned a spot in the 2023 Avista NAIA World Series, which will be held May 26 through June 2 at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

Carey earned a spot in the 10-team field for the first time since 2017 and the fourth time in school history.

Thursday’s win also set a single-season mark for victories in a season under long-time Coach Bobby Halford, who has logged 1,298 career wins at the helm of the Crusaders.

