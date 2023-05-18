William Carey baseball headed to the NAIA World Series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University will be heading to Idaho for the second time in seven years.

The eighth-ranked Crusaders left no doubt which was the best team in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Opening Round postseason baseball tournament at Milton Wheeler Field, posting a 27-4 victory over Ave Maria (Fla.) University Thursday afternoon.

With the win, the Crusaders (47-9) clinched the four-team Opening Round and earned a spot in the 2023 Avista NAIA World Series, which will be held May 26 through June 2 at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

Carey earned a spot in the 10-team field for the first time since 2017 and the fourth time in school history.

Thursday’s win also set a single-season mark for victories in a season under long-time Coach Bobby Halford, who has logged 1,298 career wins at the helm of the Crusaders.

