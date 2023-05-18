Win Stuff
WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
Soccer: Premier League: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
IndyCar: Indycar - Indy 500 Qualifying1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Horse Racing: Preakness Stakes3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
SundayTimes
NBC Sports Specials: Laureus Sports Awards12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Track & Field: USA Track & Field - Bermuda Games1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
IndyCar: Indycar - Indy 500 Qualifying3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
WNBA Presented by Google: Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
WNBA Presented by Google: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Google Pixel NBA Western Conference Finals Presented by AT&T 5G: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers - Game 37 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Conference Final Presented by Geico: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

