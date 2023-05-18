WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Times Soccer: Premier League: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. IndyCar: Indycar - Indy 500 Qualifying 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Horse Racing: Preakness Stakes 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Times NBC Sports Specials: Laureus Sports Awards 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Track & Field: USA Track & Field - Bermuda Games 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. IndyCar: Indycar - Indy 500 Qualifying 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Times WNBA Presented by Google: Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. WNBA Presented by Google: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Google Pixel NBA Western Conference Finals Presented by AT&T 5G: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers - Game 3 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Times NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Conference Final Presented by Geico: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

