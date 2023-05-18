WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|Soccer: Premier League: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal
|11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|IndyCar: Indycar - Indy 500 Qualifying
|1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Horse Racing: Preakness Stakes
|3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|NBC Sports Specials: Laureus Sports Awards
|12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
|Track & Field: USA Track & Field - Bermuda Games
|1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
|IndyCar: Indycar - Indy 500 Qualifying
|3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|WNBA Presented by Google: Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings
|11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|WNBA Presented by Google: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm
|2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Google Pixel NBA Western Conference Finals Presented by AT&T 5G: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers - Game 3
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Conference Final Presented by Geico: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights
|2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.