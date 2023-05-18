WDAM 7 Weekend Preview offers information on events happening in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are looking for something fun to do, here are a few events happening in the Pine Belt around the weekend.

Friday

On Friday evening, Hattiesburg will be hosting its last Live at Five for the 2023 Springtime Series. This week’s event will feature Symone French & The Trouille Troupe.

The concert, like the previous Live at Five events, will start at 5 p.m. in Town Square Park.

Saturday

Early on Saturday, the Sumrall Development will have its annual Prayer Breakfast Saturday at 9 am at Sumrall Methodist Church. The event will include music, a speaker and an award ceremony for Citizen and Education of the Year.

The City of Collins will be hosting an event for residents to fish with their elected officials, firefights and police officers.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at Collins Robertson Park and will last till around 11 a.m.

In Hattiesburg, a StoryWalk will be hosted at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum. It is expected to last from 10 a.m. until noon.

According to the museum, the StoryWalk will transform the pages of a book into signs laid out on a trail inviting families, children, caregivers, teachers and others to follow the path of pages. The featured book for this year’s StoryWalk will be “What I Like About Me,” written by Allia Zobel Nolen and illustrated by Miki Sakamoto, which celebrates differences.

The first 300 children arriving for the Hattiesburg StoryWalk will be eligible to receive a free, brand-new and age-appropriate book for their reading pleasure.

Also in Hattiesburg, the Disabled American Chapter 62 will be hosting its 2nd annual VetFest. The event will start at 10 a.m. in Town Square Park.

The event will include live and DJ music, military static (equipment) displays, food vendors, free giveaways and a chance to participate in a raffle for a very special prize.

