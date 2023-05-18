Voting districts are shifting in Petal

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Petal voters will have new aldermen aldermen and voting districts.

The redistricting process aims to make sure an equal number of residents have representation in an election.

Redistricting usually occurs after a census that shows a major shift or growth in the population, similar to what happened in the City of Petal.

Districts impacted Petal included Ward 2, Ward 4, Ward 5 and Ward 6.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the city is just in the process now of making changes indicated necessary by the 2020 census because of the lingering effects of COVID-19.

“Fortunately, obviously we are growing, but it’s not going to be a huge shift or a huge lot of changes going on,” Ducker said. “Oddly enough, the ward that I was in was Ward 5 and I’m going to be with a different alderman and a different area.

“This is the only area that will be affected by where we will end up voting. We’re voting at Calvary Baptist out by the high school. Now, we’ll move to the Civic Center. So it’s going to be something that we’re going to have to educate the voters on when that time comes.”

The changes will take place immediately.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.