Pricing for summer travel plans should begin now, experts say

Travel expected to pick up this summer
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Temperatures in the Pine Belt are hovering around the 90s, signaling that summer is quickly approaching.

Experts like AAA Public Affairs Specialist Don Redman expect to see more travelers this summer than in the past five years.

“It’s about a 16 percent increase than last year and about a 23 percent increase in 2019 pre-pandemic numbers,” Redman said.

Even with about a 20 percent increase in airline ticket prices compared to last year, Redman says people are now trading cost for convenience.

“Beginning last year, and certainly by this year, those figures are getting behind them,” he said. “And they are willing to get to their destinations quicker; even though it may cost them more.”

For those looking for a more cost-efficient way to fly this summer, the executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport says proper planning could help travelers save a few bucks.

“If you’re looking to go somewhere in August, now is the time to start looking so you can book those seats, because you will get those lower-priced seats first,” Tom Heanue said.

While recent statistics suggest more people prefer to fly this summer, what about those traveling on the roads?

According to Redman, drivers can expect to get a break at the pump.

“Last year in Mississippi, the average, by the time we got to Memorial Day was above four dollars a gallon as we headed into June,” said Redman. “As of right now, the state-wide average is just right under three dollars a gallon, so we’re in really good shape.”

Redman adds that travelers using vehicles should budget for a routine checkup before hitting the road.

