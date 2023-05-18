Win Stuff
Pearl River County man dies in accident Wednesday

Pearl River County man killed in Wednesday accident on Mississippi 53
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident in Pearl River County Wednesday evening left a Poplarville man dead.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a report of a crash on Mississippi 53 in Pearl River County about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

An initial investigation by MHP concluded that a 2010 Mitsubishi passenger vehicle driven by 42-year-old Justin Odom of Poplarville was travelling south on Mississippi 53 when it collided with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by 24-year-old Markesha Harries of Houston, Texas, who was driving north on 53.

MHP said Odom suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under MHP investigation.

