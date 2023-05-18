Multiple agencies searching Pearl River after swimmer goes missing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search is on for a missing swimmer in the Pearl River.

According to authorities, three men took a dive into the Pearl River by the Old Brandon Road Bridge Thursday afternoon.

Two of the swimmers made it out of the river, with the third going missing.

The missing person, 24-year-old Marcos Mendoza has yet to be found.

The Flowood Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were all at the scene.

Flowood Police Captain Jimmy Hall said they were swimming recreationally. He also stated that around an hour transpired between the time the missing swimmer’s friends last saw him and the time when they were able to call for help.

The search ended around 8:30 p.m., Thursday, but will resume Friday morning.

Family members tell WLBT that Mendoza and the two other men he went swimming with are all friends.

They also told 3 On Your Side that they are hoping and praying the 24-year-old will be found.

“I do not feel good man,” Mendoza’s uncle said. “My nephew came to the river and tried to swim it. When he went down, he never came back up.”

