Lines wrap around new Chipotle location in D’Iberville

Chipotle in D’Iberville is now open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - In D’Iberville, traffic was backed up as people packed the coast’s first Chipotle restaurant.

The restaurant features what it’s calling a “Chipotlane,” not a drive-thru lane but a pickup lane.

Lines continued inside, around the perimeter of the new building.

Customers we caught in line say it’s worth the wait.

“It’s my first time trying it, and she drug me over here,” said Alexus Cruse pointing to her friend Nayla Hall.

I’ve been waiting for this to open because I always used to go to Mobile for it. So, now that we have one locally, I’ll wait,” Hall said.

Chipotle in D’Iberville is now open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s located on Promenade Parkway, and if you’re looking for a job, they are hiring.

