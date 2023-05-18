JCSD releases stats from April grant period

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has released statistics from last month in relation to a grant-funded overtime enforcement period for occupant protection and impaired driving laws.

JCSD deputies working the overtime saturation patrol and safety checkpoint detail issued citations and/or made arrests as follows:

Seat Belt Violation - 173

Written Warnings - 115

No Insurance - 110

No Drivers License- 69

Suspended Drivers License - 28

DUI Arrest - 6

Fugitives Apprehended-6

Overtime grant funds provided by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety reimburse JCSD for deputies working Special Traffic Enforcement Program details.

