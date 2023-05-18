JCSD releases stats from April grant period
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has released statistics from last month in relation to a grant-funded overtime enforcement period for occupant protection and impaired driving laws.
JCSD deputies working the overtime saturation patrol and safety checkpoint detail issued citations and/or made arrests as follows:
- Seat Belt Violation - 173
- Written Warnings - 115
- No Insurance - 110
- No Drivers License- 69
- Suspended Drivers License - 28
- DUI Arrest - 6
- Fugitives Apprehended-6
Overtime grant funds provided by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety reimburse JCSD for deputies working Special Traffic Enforcement Program details.
