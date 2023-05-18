Win Stuff
JCSD releases stats from April grant period(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has released statistics from last month in relation to a grant-funded overtime enforcement period for occupant protection and impaired driving laws.

JCSD deputies working the overtime saturation patrol and safety checkpoint detail issued citations and/or made arrests as follows:

  • Seat Belt Violation - 173
  • Written Warnings - 115
  • No Insurance - 110
  • No Drivers License- 69
  • Suspended Drivers License - 28
  • DUI Arrest - 6
  • Fugitives Apprehended-6

Overtime grant funds provided by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety reimburse JCSD for deputies working Special Traffic Enforcement Program details.

