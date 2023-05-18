IHL approves new USM provost

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved Thursday The University of Southern Mississippi’s pick for provost.

The university had announced Tuesday that Dr. Lance Nail had been selected as the new Provost/Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs.

The state College Board approved Nail’s salary at $365,000 per year on a 12-month contract, according to the IHL’s board book.

Nail will start on July 1, the first day of the university’s fiscal year.

