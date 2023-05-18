Hot and humid for your Friday

Skies will be partly cloudy this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out around 90°. A stray pop-up shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.

Saturday will be hot and humid as highs top out into the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday will be warm as highs top out into the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny with slightly lower humidity.

Skies will be partly cloudy for the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A pop-up shower or two can’t be ruled out.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.