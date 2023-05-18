Hattiesburg High’s Waldrop to be inducted into NSDA Hall of Fame

DES MOINES, IOWA. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School’s speech and debate head coach will be inducted as a new member of the National Speech & Debate Association Hall of Fame this year.

NSDA announced on Thursday that Raphael Scott Waldrop will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the 2023 National Speech & Debate Tournament held on June 11-16 in Phoenix/Mesa, Az.

A four-diamond coach and former high school and collegiate debate champion, Waldrop has been named Mississippi Forensic League Coach of the Year twice and has coached many of Mississippi High School Athletics Association state champions in speech and debate and the 2012 and 2014 MHSAA state champions in speech and debate.

HHS has received the NSDA School of Excellence Award of Speech four times (2012, 2014-2016) during Waldrop’s tenure, as HHS is the only school in the state to receive the award.

Along with having HHS be the only school in the state to receive the NSDA School of Excellence of Speech, Waldrop is credited for two NSDA Students of the Year – Cory Williams in 2010 and Jarrius Adams in 2015 – as well as a third-place finalist in 2017, Derek Collins.

Hattiesburg High School is the only school in the nation to have two students named National Student of the Year.

In 2018, Waldrop received the NSDA Frank Sferra Director’s Commendation. He has also been awarded the Golden Key Service award, along with being inducted as a Key Coach at the Barkley Forum for High Schools at Emory University, as his students have received the Melissa Maxi Wade Social Justice Award and multiple silver keys.

Waldrop is the coach of the 2018 NSDA champions in Duo Interpretation and the 2022 NSDA champion in Dramatic Interpretation, as well as having coached many NSDA finalists. He and his wife, Chan, are also members of the NSDA 1925 Society.

A Silver Life member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Waldrop has been recognized by the organization for closing the gap in Mississippi through speech and debate activities.

According to NSDA, less than one percent of the 200 NSDA member coaches receive the honor of being part of the Hall of Fame. For more information about the Hall of Fame, visit HERE.

NSDA says member coaches are given the opportunity to nominate individuals who either have at least 25 years of speech and debate coaching experience or who have retired from speech and debate coaching.

Current Hall of Fame members and other distinguished speech and debate coaches are then given the opportunity to vote five new candidates into the Hall of Fame.

Click HERE to learn more about the National Speech & Debate Association.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.