05/18 Ryan’s “Pattern Changing” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday did end up the rainiest day of the week so far, with at least two localized areas getting over 4-5″ of rain in just a couple of hours. That lead to a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings, a flash flood warning, and even some small hail in the area yesterday afternoon and evening. Frustratingly, that has been the pattern for the last couple of weeks. Nearly every afternoon has seen a few afternoon/evening showers, and at least half of those afternoons have seen a severe warning or two. We’re still expecting a few showers this afternoon as well, but expect there to be noticeably fewer than yesterday. They should also trend on the weaker side since the front and its supporting features have weakened considerably or moved eastward. That doesn’t mean one couldn’t still “show out” if it wanted to, but chances of that are much lower. Still, expect a high near 85 (slightly below average) with at least a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Thankfully, we can say goodbye to those for most of the next two weeks! I’m expecting a dry day to end the week on Friday, with another long dry period starting aftera just a few showers on Saturday. There are still a couple of rainy afternoons expected through the middle of next week, but by and large we’ll see much more sun, normal-moderate humidity, and near average highs and lows.

