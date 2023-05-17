Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Volunteer firefighter struck while responding to wreck in Covington Co.

-
-(WCAX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A volunteer firefighter died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon after being struck while responding to a wreck on U.S. 49 in Covington County.

The Seminary Police Department Facebook page identified the first responder/firefighter as Phillip Allan, a long-time volunteer in Covington and Simpson counties.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a one-vehicle crash shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Allan, who happened to come upon the accident, also stopped to help, but was struck by an oncoming vehicle, MHP said.

According to MHP, Allan was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

MHP said the driver who hit Allan remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by MHP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
School Lockdown Generic
Sheriff: Handgun causes lockdown at Perry Central HS, one arrested
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Jones County Sheriff Deputy Drew Morecraft used his training in de-escalation techniques to...
Deputy uses empathy, training to talk teen off roof in Jones County
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Laurel man

Latest News

Petal Fire lunches with seniors
Petal Fire lunches with seniors
Mississippi Highway Patrol reported Wednesday 1 died in a 2-vehicle collision that involved a...
Laurel driver involved in deadly accident Wednesday
Petal Fire Department firefighters eat lunch Wednesday with residents of Beehive Assisted Living
Petal Fire Department firefighters take lunch break with senior citizens
About 80 households of the Rose Hill Water Association were put under a 'boil-water' notice...
Rose Hill Water Association issues boil-water notice