Volunteer firefighter struck while responding to wreck in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A volunteer firefighter died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon after being struck while responding to a wreck on U.S. 49 in Covington County.
The Seminary Police Department Facebook page identified the first responder/firefighter as Phillip Allan, a long-time volunteer in Covington and Simpson counties.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a one-vehicle crash shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Allan, who happened to come upon the accident, also stopped to help, but was struck by an oncoming vehicle, MHP said.
According to MHP, Allan was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
MHP said the driver who hit Allan remained on the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by MHP.
