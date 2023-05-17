Volunteer firefighter struck while responding to wreck in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A volunteer firefighter died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon after being struck while responding to a wreck on U.S. 49 in Covington County.

The Seminary Police Department Facebook page identified the first responder/firefighter as Phillip Allan, a long-time volunteer in Covington and Simpson counties.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a one-vehicle crash shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Allan, who happened to come upon the accident, also stopped to help, but was struck by an oncoming vehicle, MHP said.

According to MHP, Allan was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

MHP said the driver who hit Allan remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by MHP.

