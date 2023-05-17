Win Stuff
Seminary’s ‘Sole Sisters’ to receive SBA Woman Small Business of the Year award Thursday

By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The owners of a Seminary shoe and clothing store are being recognized this week by the U.S. Small Business Administration Mississippi District Office as part of National Small Business Week.

LeAnn Wade and Nicole Garner, owners of Sole Sisters, LLC, in Seminary, will receive the SBA Woman Small Business of the Year award at a luncheon in Jackson Thursday.

Wade and Garner opened their business on Highway 49 eight years ago.

The SBA is also recognizing veteran-owned, minority-owned and rural small businesses of the year during the event.

Top lending institutions and certified development companies will also be honored.

The SBA has celebrated National Small Business Week for more than five decades.

