Scattered storms expected again tomorrow afternoon

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 5/15
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms will continue over the next few hours. Storms will fade out this evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s overnight with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will start off with sunshine, but scattered thunderstorms are expected to fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances will go down for Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Most of us will stay dry, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms return for your Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy. A stray afternoon shower will be possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

