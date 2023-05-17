Rose Hill Water Association issues boil-water notice

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 80 households in the Rose Hill community of Jasper County were issued a “boil-water” notice Wednesday.

An “on-going line replacement” led the Rose Hill Water Association to issue the notice.

The service area affected included:

North of Rose Hill on County Road 31 and all adjoining roads

County Road 20 and all adjoining roads

Mississippi 503 and all adjoining.

Customers will be notified by the Association when the notice is lifted.

