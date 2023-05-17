Rose Hill Water Association issues boil-water notice
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 80 households in the Rose Hill community of Jasper County were issued a “boil-water” notice Wednesday.
An “on-going line replacement” led the Rose Hill Water Association to issue the notice.
The service area affected included:
- North of Rose Hill on County Road 31 and all adjoining roads
- County Road 20 and all adjoining roads
- Mississippi 503 and all adjoining.
Customers will be notified by the Association when the notice is lifted.
