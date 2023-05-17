Police seeking man on active warrant in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man on an active arrested warrant.

According to HPD, a warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Derrick Lagrange Pearl of Hattiesburg in relation to an instance of grand larceny auto that took place on May 3.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

