Police seeking man on active warrant in Hattiesburg

Derrick Lagrange Pearl, 38, of Hattiesburg
Derrick Lagrange Pearl, 38, of Hattiesburg
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man on an active arrested warrant.

According to HPD, a warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Derrick Lagrange Pearl of Hattiesburg in relation to an instance of grand larceny auto that took place on May 3.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

