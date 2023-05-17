Win Stuff
Playoffs in the Pine Belt - Highlights from around the area

By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The MHSAA playoffs continued on Tuesday night in the Pine Belt with several baseball and softball games being played. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

Class 4A South State Championship baseball

  • Sumrall (6) Purvis (1)
    • Game 2 is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in Purvis.

MAIS 4A State Championship baseball

  • Oak Hill Academy (8) Wayne Academy (3)
    • Game 2 is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. in West Point.

Class 3A State Championship softball

  • Booneville (6) West Marion (1)
    • Game 2 is set for Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

Class 5A Round 3 baseball

  • Vancleave at West Jones – Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Class 1A Round 3 baseball

  • Ethel at Taylorsville – Wednesday at 4 p.m.

