Playoffs in the Pine Belt - Highlights from around the area
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The MHSAA playoffs continued on Tuesday night in the Pine Belt with several baseball and softball games being played. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:
Class 4A South State Championship baseball
- Sumrall (6) Purvis (1)
- Game 2 is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in Purvis.
MAIS 4A State Championship baseball
- Oak Hill Academy (8) Wayne Academy (3)
- Game 2 is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. in West Point.
Class 3A State Championship softball
- Booneville (6) West Marion (1)
- Game 2 is set for Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.
Class 5A Round 3 baseball
- Vancleave at West Jones – Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Class 1A Round 3 baseball
- Ethel at Taylorsville – Wednesday at 4 p.m.
