Playoffs in the Pine Belt - Highlights from around the area

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The MHSAA playoffs continued on Tuesday night in the Pine Belt with several baseball and softball games being played. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

Class 4A South State Championship baseball

Sumrall (6) Purvis (1) Game 2 is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in Purvis.



MAIS 4A State Championship baseball

Oak Hill Academy (8) Wayne Academy (3) Game 2 is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. in West Point.



Class 3A State Championship softball

Booneville (6) West Marion (1) Game 2 is set for Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.



Class 5A Round 3 baseball

Vancleave at West Jones – Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Class 1A Round 3 baseball

Ethel at Taylorsville – Wednesday at 4 p.m.

