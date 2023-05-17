Win Stuff
Petal School District: Preliminary results show bond referendum passes by 80%

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to a message to Petal School District parents, preliminary results show that 80% of votes were in favor of the 2023 All In Bond Referendum.

Michael Clark gave an update about the results to Tuesday's bond referendum vote in Petal

The message said that once the vote has been officially confirmed, the school district will share the next steps on the bidding process, construction phase and the overall timeline of all the capital improvement projects.

To see the full breakdown of the results, click HERE.

Voting began at 7 a.m. at the Petal High School Gymnasium and ended at 7 p.m.

For the bond to pass, 60% of the vote must be in favor of the proposal.

To cover the bond, a 4.5 mill raise in ad valorem taxes would be required, meaning someone younger than 65 years old who owns a $100,000 home would pay an additional $45 in property taxes a year.

For specific information on how much your property or valorem tax may increase, click HERE.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

For more information on the bond referendum, click here.

