Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal Fire Department firefighters took their lunch break with senior citizens

Petal Fire Department firefighters eat lunch Wednesday with residents of Beehive Assisted Living
Petal Fire Department firefighters eat lunch Wednesday with residents of Beehive Assisted Living(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Fire Department took a break for lunch at Beehive Assisted Living Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters delivered pizza to the residents and sat and ate with members of the assisted living home, learning more about them.

The goal: Getting to know the residents of Petal.

“We enjoy doing stuff like this and it really doesn’t mean a lot,” Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry said. “We have a significant senior population here in Petal so that’s a big portion of the people we serve.

“So, we wanted to get to know them and let them get to know us.”

The idea for lunch came from PFD Fire Inspector Trumaine Hardges, and Hendry says that they took the notion and ran with it.

The Petal Fire Department will continue to lunch with senior citizens Thursday, delivering pizza to the Petal Senior Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
School Lockdown Generic
Sheriff: Handgun causes lockdown at Perry Central HS, one arrested
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Jones County Sheriff Deputy Drew Morecraft used his training in de-escalation techniques to...
Deputy uses empathy, training to talk teen off roof in Jones County
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Laurel man

Latest News

-
Volunteer firefighter struck while responding to a wreck in Covington Co.
About 80 households of the Rose Hill Water Association were put under a 'boil-water' notice...
Rose Hill Water Association issues boil-water notice
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mississippi National Guardsmen mobilized to U.S.-Mexico border to aid border control
Derrick Lagrange Pearl, 38, of Hattiesburg
Police seeking man on active warrant in Hattiesburg