Petal Fire Department firefighters took their lunch break with senior citizens

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Fire Department took a break for lunch at Beehive Assisted Living Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters delivered pizza to the residents and sat and ate with members of the assisted living home, learning more about them.

The goal: Getting to know the residents of Petal.

“We enjoy doing stuff like this and it really doesn’t mean a lot,” Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry said. “We have a significant senior population here in Petal so that’s a big portion of the people we serve.

“So, we wanted to get to know them and let them get to know us.”

The idea for lunch came from PFD Fire Inspector Trumaine Hardges, and Hendry says that they took the notion and ran with it.

The Petal Fire Department will continue to lunch with senior citizens Thursday, delivering pizza to the Petal Senior Center.

