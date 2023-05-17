Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Neshoba Co. resident indicted following SNAP fraud investigation

(Pablo)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Neshoba County resident was indicted following a SNAP fraud investigation conducted by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

April Long is said to have received $46,270 in benefits, which were awarded to her after she inaccurately reported her household income to the agency.

A Neshoba County grand jury indicted Long on April 25 and she was taken into custody on May 1.

“This is a great example of collaboration between our investigations team, county office, and local law enforcement,” MDHS Inspector General Sandra Griffith said in a statement.

The investigation was conducted by the agency’s Investigations Division, which falls under the MDHS Office of the Inspector General.

Suspected fraud can be reported online by clicking here or by calling the agency’s Fraud Tip Line at 1(800) 299-6905.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
School Lockdown Generic
Sheriff: Handgun causes lockdown at Perry Central HS, one arrested
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Jones County Sheriff Deputy Drew Morecraft used his training in de-escalation techniques to...
Deputy uses empathy, training to talk teen off roof in Jones County
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Laurel man

Latest News

Midday Headlines 5/17
The right southbound lane of Hwy 49 between O’Ferral Street and Arlington Loop will be closed...
Hattiesburg issues construction, traffic notice for Thursday
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will be participating in the national “Click It Or...
JCSD to participate in ‘Click It Or Ticket’ enforcement campaign
LeAnn Wade and Nicole Garner, owners of Sole Sisters, LLC, in Seminary, will receive the SBA...
Seminary’s ‘Sole Sisters’ to receive SBA Woman Small Business of the Year award Thursday