Laurel driver involved in deadly accident Wednesday

Mississippi Highway Patrol reported Wednesday 1 died in a 2-vehicle collision that involved a Laurel teen.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel teenager was one of the drivers in fatal accident Wednesday morning on Mississippi 26 in Pearl River County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday to a fatal crash on Mississippi 26 near JM Tynes Road in Pearl River County.

A 2007 GMC truck driven by 19-year-old Silas Ensign of Laurel was travelling west on Mississippi 26 when it collided with a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro driven by 27-year-old Nicholas Gagliano of Ponchatoula, La., traveling east on Mississippi 26.

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision.

Gagliano was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

