JCSD to participate in ‘Click It Or Ticket’ enforcement campaign

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will be participating in the national “Click It Or Ticket” high-visibility enforcement campaign for seat belts, child safety and booster seats.

JCSD deputies will conduct both daytime and nighttime saturation patrols and safety checkpoints during the campaign, which will run from Monday, May 22, through Sunday, June 4.

“The goal of the ‘Click It Or Ticket’ enforcement campaign is to motivate drivers to use their seat belts and utilize child safety seats and booster seats anytime they are operating a motor vehicle,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Buckling up takes just a few seconds and can help prevent serious injuries and deaths in vehicle crashes.”

The Special Traffic Enforcement Program details will be funded under an occupant protection grant provided by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

“Those in law enforcement who have witnessed the results of unbelted vehicle drivers and passengers who are involved in a vehicle crash can testify as to how horrible the injuries can be, assuming the victims actually survive the crash,” said Berlin.

