Hattiesburg issues construction, traffic notice for Thursday

The right southbound lane of Hwy 49 between O’Ferral Street and Arlington Loop will be closed...
The right southbound lane of Hwy 49 between O’Ferral Street and Arlington Loop will be closed starting at 6 p.m. while contractors pour the new concrete curb and gutter. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some commuters in Hattiesburg may see some traffic delays Thursday night.

The City of Hattiesburg said contractors will close the right southbound lane of Hwy 49 between O’Ferral Street and Arlington Loop to pour the new concrete curb and gutter. This is associated with the Highway 49 project.

This closure will take place between 6 p.m. and be open by 6 a.m. the following morning to accommodate traffic flow.

This is a one-night single lane-only closure associated with the current project phase - Phase 2.

To learn more about this project and its multiple phases, click HERE.

