Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Columbia Class of 2023, kindergarteners march in caps and gowns

A Columbia School District Graduation tradition that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic was renewed in full today.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, two graduating classes in the Columbia School District marched together through the halls of two Columbia schools in a traditional procession.

Both the Columbia High School Class of 2023 and the Columbia Primary School kindergarten class paraded in caps and gowns through Columbia High School and Columbia Primary School.

The kindergarten class is moving on to first grade, and on Tuesday night, that class held its graduation ceremony.

The graduation event for the Class of 2023 will be held this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Columbia High School football stadium.

“I wish them nothing but the best of luck, I hope they never forget us and I hope they come back home, but I’m ready to see what they’re going to do in this world,” said Ashley Haddox, assistant principal at Columbia High School.

“I’m excited, I’m excited about (graduation),” said Terriell Mark, a member of the CHS Class of 2023. “It’s sad that I’m leaving but at the same time, I’m excited.”

“It’s given me the best memories, I’ve made the best friendships and I feel like (the Class of 2023 has) really become a family,” said Mamie Herring, co-salutatorian for CHS.

A farewell banquet for the Class of 2023 was also held Tuesday at Columbia’s Magnolia Grille.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of...
Sumrall woman sentenced for 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband
School Lockdown Generic
Sheriff: Handgun causes lockdown at Perry Central HS, one arrested
Mother's Day music festival turns Lumberton into huge traffic mess
Major traffic problems accompany blues/soul show in Lumberton

Latest News

'Breakfast with the Blue' honors law enforcement
‘Breakfast with the Blue’ honors law enforcement
-
Petal School District: Preliminary results show bond referendum passes by 80%
Pine Belt police officers share passion for serving
Pine Belt law enforcement members share passion for serving
Pine Belt law enforcement members share passion for serving
Pine Belt officers share passion for serving