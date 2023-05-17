Columbia Class of 2023, kindergarteners march in caps and gowns

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, two graduating classes in the Columbia School District marched together through the halls of two Columbia schools in a traditional procession.

Both the Columbia High School Class of 2023 and the Columbia Primary School kindergarten class paraded in caps and gowns through Columbia High School and Columbia Primary School.

The kindergarten class is moving on to first grade, and on Tuesday night, that class held its graduation ceremony.

The graduation event for the Class of 2023 will be held this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Columbia High School football stadium.

“I wish them nothing but the best of luck, I hope they never forget us and I hope they come back home, but I’m ready to see what they’re going to do in this world,” said Ashley Haddox, assistant principal at Columbia High School.

“I’m excited, I’m excited about (graduation),” said Terriell Mark, a member of the CHS Class of 2023. “It’s sad that I’m leaving but at the same time, I’m excited.”

“It’s given me the best memories, I’ve made the best friendships and I feel like (the Class of 2023 has) really become a family,” said Mamie Herring, co-salutatorian for CHS.

A farewell banquet for the Class of 2023 was also held Tuesday at Columbia’s Magnolia Grille.

