Camp Shelby Memorial Day service to honor Jackson soldier killed in Vietnam War

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - A soldier from Jackson who was killed in action in the Vietnam War will be the focus of an upcoming Memorial Day service at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

The museum will honor Specialist Joe Henry Brown and other fallen American heroes during the annual holiday service.

It will take place at Camp Shelby on Friday, May 26

Brown was killed in combat in February of 1968. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

“We’ll honor his service and sacrifice and also recognize the other fallen Mississippians from multiple wars,” said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. “It’s just a day for us to come together as a state and a community to honor and commemorate and remember those who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

The ceremony at Camp Shelby will start at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

