‘Breakfast with the Blue’ honors law enforcement

The United Way of The Pine Belt Region is celebrating National Police Week.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United Way of the Pine Belt Region is celebrating National Police Week.

The non-profit hosted a ‘Breakfast with the Blue’ event this morning to honor all law enforcement members.

Police officers, deputies, highway patrol and anyone who serves in a law enforcement role were able to enjoy breakfast.

The United Way also decorated the entire room with help from the local schools.

“The decorations from the children are really the star of the show,” said Betsy Ivey, executive director of the United Way of the Pine Belt Region. “I had reached out to the city schools and the county schools and the private schools and they all made cards and notes and letters to the officers thanking them for keeping them safe, and some of them even want to be a policeman when they grow up.”

The United Way of the Pine Belt Region said they want to continue to do this event again next year.

