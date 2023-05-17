Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2-year-old dies after being hit by car in parking lot near Ga. beach

By WTOC Staff, Camille Syed and Gray News staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 2-year-old Georgia girl died after she was hit by a car in a parking lot near the beach on Tybee Island.

Georgia State Patrol say the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15th Street parking lot. Officers shut down the parking lot, Tybee Beach Pier and Pavilion and portions of the road while they investigated, WTOC reports.

According to GSP, the victim, identified as 2-year-old Rae’Lynn Milton, and her family were standing in the parking lot alongside the parked vehicles. They say a vehicle traveling northbound through the parking lot approached the little girl and her family.

As the vehicle approached, GSP says Rae’Lynn ran into the roadway in front of the vehicle and was hit. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The toddler was from Waycross, Georgia.

The Tybee Island Police Department posted a statement to social media about the incident, saying their thoughts are “with Rae’Lynn’s family and loved ones as they attempt to move forward after this unspeakable tragedy.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
School Lockdown Generic
Sheriff: Handgun causes lockdown at Perry Central HS, one arrested
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Jones County Sheriff Deputy Drew Morecraft used his training in de-escalation techniques to...
Deputy uses empathy, training to talk teen off roof in Jones County
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Laurel man

Latest News

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court
FILE - This photo combo of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD...
Biden to honor 9 with Medal of Valor, including 2 NYPD officers killed after 911 call
Doctors told Sam’s parents he experienced a febrile seizure, due to a high temperature caused...
Good Samaritans rush to help toddler suffering seizure at park
Doctors told the boy's parents he experienced a febrile seizure, due to a high temperature...
Parents thankful to good Samaritans who helped toddler son with seizure
Authorities say the gunman who killed three people while firing at random targets in his New...
Neighbor recalls shooting spree that killed 3 in New Mexico neighborhood