05/17 Ryan’s “Wettest” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect today to be the wettest day of the week so far, despite the fact we’ve seen rain in the area each afternoon. It’s been fairly spotty, with only very few areas reporting anything more than trace amounts for the last 48 hours, and even today won’t be a complete washout as the activity will largely be driven by heating and will remain spotty. It’s just that a stalling front is moving into the area, but it’s still going to require the support of daytime heating to get anything going. Expect our activity to peak from 2 PM-8 PM today, moving west-to-east, with at least a level 1 risk of severe weather for the northeastern third of the Pine Belt.

Other than the increase in afternoon showers and thunderstorms, not much else has/will change in the short-term. The temperature will fall from the low-to-mid 90s where it’s been, to the still-hot-but-technically-cooler upper 80s. The humidity won’t fall noticeably at first, so the heat index will still be uncomfortable in the mid-to-upper 90s. It wont’ be until the start of next week we’ll see a front that will bring back our drier spring air, and even then it’ll only be for a short time.

