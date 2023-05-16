Trial date set for Jones Co. contamination case

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There has been an update on a civil court case in Jones County involving a lawsuit over alleged contamination from an oil field wastewater disposal site.

On Monday, a Jones County judge agreed to a trial date in April of 2024 against Petro Harvester Oil and Gas, LLC; Comstock Oil and Gas, LP; Comstock Oil and Gas, LLC and Boots Smith Oilfield Services.

The family living next door to a well site, Marlan and Deidra Baucum, said they believe unsafe practices at the site led to Deidra’s cancer.

Lawyers for the family said recent testing at the site showed the presence of certain chemicals that can be harmful. They said today’s action paves the way for Deidra’s day in court to be heard.

In past interviews, family members say they’ll keep fighting.

Lawyers for the Baucum family expect next year’s trial to take between eight to 10 days

If you’d like more background on this story, you can find past coverage HERE.

