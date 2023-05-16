Southern Miss ranks ‘Top 50′ design schools in nation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) graphic design program was recently ranked in the Top 50 design schools in the nation by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA).

GDUSA magazine has been in print for nearly 60 years and is considered an authority in the graphic design industry.

Dean Chris Winstead of the College of Arts and Sciences praised the graphic design program for this outstanding achievement.

“This recognition highlights something we already know here at Southern Miss, namely that our graphic design faculty and students are among the best in the nation,” said Winstead. “By combining a strong foundation in art with additional coursework focusing on the communication and professional design elements specific to graphic design, our students emerge well-prepared for careers in graphic design or for further education in visual art and graphic design.”

John Lawler, an associate professor and graphic design area coordinator, said he is also proud of the graphic design program at USM.

“As faculty, we strive to foster a culture that encourages exploration of both form and function throughout all levels of the program,” said Lawler. “Our students really embrace the rigor of the program with a sense of pride and a determination to be the best. Ultimately, the students are who make this program successful. I am continuously amazed by the level of professionalism and talent displayed on a daily basis from our students.”

Associate Professor of Design Jacob Cotton echoed Lawler and Winstead’s sentiments about this incredible achievement and discussed this honor’s implications for potential students.

“We are incredibly excited and proud to have maintained our status as one of the top 50 design programs in the country,” said Cotton. “This honor is a result of our students’ high level of work ethic and professionalism, along with our extremely active faculty. High school students commonly look to the bigger art schools believing that those are the pinnacle for an art and design education. So, it is important to highlight that not only do we offer that same high quality, but we offer it here in Mississippi and at a reasonable cost.”

Visit the programs’ website to learn more about the USM Art and Design program.

