Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Shop near Forrest Co. home suffers major damage after Monday morning fire

When the first units arrived at the scene, they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the...
When the first units arrived at the scene, they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure near the home.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in North Forrest worked to put out a shop/barn fire near a home Monday morning.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters and members of the Forrest County Fire Service responded to the fire on LV Clinton Road in the Providence community around 7:30 a.m.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters and members of the...
According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters and members of the Forrest County Fire Service responded to the fire on LV Clinton Road in the Providence community around 7:30 a.m.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

When the first units arrived at the scene, they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure near the home.

NFVD said the fire was extinguished to show heavy damage.

No injuries were reported.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of...
Sumrall woman sentenced for 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband
School Lockdown Generic
Sheriff: Handgun causes lockdown at Perry Central HS, one arrested
Mother's Day music festival turns Lumberton into huge traffic mess
Major traffic problems accompany blues/soul show in Lumberton

Latest News

Dr. Lance Nail
Dr. Lance Nail named USM provost, senior vice president for academic affairs
Stevie Burch of Columbus
Columbus man facing child sex charge in Jones Co.
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Laurel man
Christopher McNair, 27, of Petal.
Hattiesburg police seeking man on active warrant