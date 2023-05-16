Shop near Forrest Co. home suffers major damage after Monday morning fire

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in North Forrest worked to put out a shop/barn fire near a home Monday morning.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters and members of the Forrest County Fire Service responded to the fire on LV Clinton Road in the Providence community around 7:30 a.m.

When the first units arrived at the scene, they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure near the home.

NFVD said the fire was extinguished to show heavy damage.

No injuries were reported.

