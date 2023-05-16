Re-districting lines change for Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - This past year, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and Circuit Clerk worked to re-draw district lines.

On Monday, the supervisors approved a precinct relocation.

Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said when redistricting happened, it affected a thousand voters who live in Beat 2. The proposal for relocation is to accommodate the voters and the precinct space.

Voters who live in the Pleasant Ridge area of Jones County will now go vote at Merchant’s Park.

“It’s going to begin today making these changes in our system, we’ll generate new voter cards,” said Brooks. “First, I’ve got to get the precinct built in our system for it to take it, but they will be receiving a letter and a new voter card.”

The Pleasant Ridge area will consist of the areas of Sand Hill and Pine Grove. This new precinct location will start with this year’s election season.

Although this change today only affects voters in the pleasant ridge area, Brooks does suggest making sure you know where you vote before voting begins.

