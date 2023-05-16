Pine Belt law enforcement members share passion for serving

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Whether it’s in a time of crisis or another day on patrol, law enforcement is there to lend a hand.

The Petal Police Department said it’s all about community policing, going above and beyond responding to an initial call.

“If there are children involved, other family members, whether it’s adults with special needs or the elderly, to where we always follow back up the next day,” said Petal Patrol Officer Andrew Arrazattee. “Following shifts to follow up to make sure there’s people are still being looked at after even if we have to arrest somebody.”

For officers, this week is about reflecting on why they serve.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said it’s more than wearing a uniform and badge.

“It’s a calling,” said JCSD Deputy LaDean Byrd. “It’s not for everybody, the lifestyle we live, the day-to-day, the stresses of the job, it’s not for everybody. It’s a calling.

They can’t put it in you, and they can’t take it out of you. You either want to do this or you don’t, it’s a calling.”

The week also gives laurel police officers time to recall how they’ve grown, appreciating the experiences and the next generation of officers.

“The older I’ve gotten and the longer I’ve been in law enforcement, I kind of look at some of the newer guys, and I see how I appreciate them because, being an investigator, if it wasn’t for some of the younger officers on the streets working, working the 12-hour shifts, working night shift ... my job wanting to be the PT instructor and wanting to be over the SWAT team wouldn’t be possible without them guys.” said LPD Investigator and P.T. Instructor Walter Blakeney.

National Police Week runs from Sunday, May 14, through Saturday, May 20.

