New voting precinct location for Jones County

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the circuit clerk established a new voting precinct location.

The new location is at Merchants Park in Jones County. It will affect some voters in the areas of Sand Hill and Pine Grove.

“It’s going to begin today making these changes in our system, we’ll generate new voter cards,” said Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks. “First, I’ve got to get the precinct built in our system for it to take it, but they will be receiving a letter and a new voter card.”

The new precinct location will start with this year’s election season.

Although this change today only affects voters in these areas, Brooks suggests making sure you know where you vote before voting begins.

