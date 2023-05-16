Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mother’s Day festival traffic raises concerns in Lumberton

Traffic backups caused headaches for drivers and people on their way to the event; however, some people who attended said they feared for their safety.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - On May 14, traffic conditions were hectic on Highway 13 in Lumberton due to a Mother’s Day blues festival.

Traffic backups caused headaches for drivers and people on their way to the event; however, some people who attended said they feared for their safety.

“I didn’t feel safe at all because there could have been a bad accident sitting in the middle of the road,” said Jasper Howard, festival attendee.

While the event brought out plenty of visitors, the aftermath of the event was apparent as leftover chairs and trash scattered the area left behind from the day before.

“They had them in two lanes of traffic, had them driving in the ditches, they had them doing all sorts of unsafe things,” said Ruthie Long, festival attendee.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, the traffic issues that occurred were out of their control.

Some Lumberton residents were glad to see a big event in town, but Long said she will not be returning to this festival next year if the conditions are the same.

“If they had it here next year, would I come back? No ma’am, not, again because that was so ridiculous,” Long said. “It was so unorganized, and the plans were not well.”

Event organizers provided a statement:

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of...
Sumrall woman sentenced for 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband
Two were injured when a vehicle rolled over in the median of Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.
2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County
Mother's Day music festival turns Lumberton into huge traffic mess
Major traffic problems accompany blues/soul show in Lumberton

Latest News

Re-districting lines change for Jones County
Re-districting lines change for Jones County
Patrick's PM Forecast 5/15
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 5/15
Lumberton Mother's Day event traffic issues
Lumberton Mother's Day event traffic issues
Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of...
Sumrall woman sentenced for 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband