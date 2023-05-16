Win Stuff
Michael Owens pleads not guilty in the murder of his wife Ebony Owens

By Christopher Fields
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body in the Big Black River has pleaded not guilty to her death.

Bound in shackles, Michael Owens appeared virtually in a Hinds County courtroom for his arraignment on Tuesday. Hinds County Judge Faye Peterson asked Owens if he read and understood the indictment brought against him.

“You were not able to read and understand your indictment?” Judge Peterson asked.

Michael Owens’ response to the question — “No.”

The 36-year-old also pleaded not guilty to other charges, including arson and sexual battery of a minor.

In court on May 16, Michael Owens pleads not guilty in the murder of his wife Ebony Owens.
In court on May 16, Michael Owens pleads not guilty in the murder of his wife Ebony Owens.(WLBT)

Ebony Owens, who was a mother of four, went missing in mid-March, with her Acura soon being found burned in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road. The license plate of her vehicle was found in the woods near where the Acura was found.

According to authorities, Ebony Owens died from at least one gunshot wound. After an extensive manhunt that continued for days, her body was found in the Big Black River.

While the motive of the alleged murder remains unclear, in Michael Owens’ initial bond hearing, one of Ebony Owens’ best friends alluded to the fact that Ebony was not happy in her marriage.

Michael Owens’ trial is set for early November.

