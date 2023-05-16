MDOT teaches children about seatbelt safety

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is teaching children the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

MDOT partnered with Forrest General Hospital to give kids at the YMCA a demonstration of seatbelt safety.

The demonstration placed a couple of test dummies inside of a vehicle spinning at 35 miles per hour; simulating a rollover crash.

”Our group is five-year-olds to twelve-year-olds,” said Family YMCA CEO Matt Rumph. “Right now, there were quite a few kids when we were doing the original demonstration that are raising their hands saying that they don’t wear seatbelts, and that’s sort of scary.”

In 2015, seatbelts saved more than 1,300 lives in children ages five and older. Rumph said he wants to continue to educate kids on safety.

