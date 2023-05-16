Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MDOT teaches children about seatbelt safety

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is teaching children the importance of wearing a seatbelt.
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is teaching children the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

MDOT partnered with Forrest General Hospital to give kids at the YMCA a demonstration of seatbelt safety.

The demonstration placed a couple of test dummies inside of a vehicle spinning at 35 miles per hour; simulating a rollover crash.

”Our group is five-year-olds to twelve-year-olds,” said Family YMCA CEO Matt Rumph. “Right now, there were quite a few kids when we were doing the original demonstration that are raising their hands saying that they don’t wear seatbelts, and that’s sort of scary.”

In 2015, seatbelts saved more than 1,300 lives in children ages five and older. Rumph said he wants to continue to educate kids on safety.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of...
Sumrall woman sentenced for 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband
Mother's Day music festival turns Lumberton into huge traffic mess
Major traffic problems accompany blues/soul show in Lumberton
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’

Latest News

Doctors are warning that counties in the Pine Belt are seeing a high rate of syphilis cases.
Doctors warn of syphilis cases rising in the Pine Belt
Trial date set for Jones Co. contamination case
Trial date set for Jones Co. contamination case
6pm Headlines 5/15
6pm Headlines 5/15
Jones County marks 400th bench warrant arrest milestone
Jones County marks 400th bench warrant arrest milestone