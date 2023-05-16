MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Laurel man

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Laurel man that has been seen since earlier this month.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, 50-year-old Francisco Oxiries Carballo Morales was last seen on Wednesday, May 9 at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of the Shell Service Station on 16 Street in Jones County.

Morales is described as a Hispanic man who stands at five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

MBI believes Morales is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license plate that reads BS62WB, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Morales suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment, according to MBI.

If anyone has information about Morales’ whereabouts, contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-428-7867 or 911.

