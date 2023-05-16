Win Stuff
JSU evacuates campus due to bomb threat

FILE - This May 31, 2017, file photo shows the west entrance of Jackson State University in...
FILE - This May 31, 2017, file photo shows the west entrance of Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss. Several historically Black colleges and universities, including Jackson State University, will receive more than $650,000 in grants to preserve their campuses as part of a new initiative announced Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University has evacuated its campus due to a bomb threat.

According to a post on JSU’s Twitter feed, the university received a “phoned-in bomb threat,” and that the campus is being evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Students are transitioning to virtual learning until further notice.

Additional details will be provided when they are available.

