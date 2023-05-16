Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police seeking man on active warrant

Christopher McNair, 27, of Petal.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued an active arrested warrant for a man from Petal.

According to HPD, 27-year-old Christopher McNair is wanted in relation to three incidents of forgery and uttering - using counterfeit checks from an auto dealership in Mobile and depositing the checks into his account on April 3, 2023. McNair is not affiliated with the auto dealership.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601()-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

