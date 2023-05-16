Hattiesburg police seeking man on active warrant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued an active arrested warrant for a man from Petal.

According to HPD, 27-year-old Christopher McNair is wanted in relation to three incidents of forgery and uttering - using counterfeit checks from an auto dealership in Mobile and depositing the checks into his account on April 3, 2023. McNair is not affiliated with the auto dealership.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601()-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.