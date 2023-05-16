Dr. Lance Nail named USM provost, senior vice president for academic affairs

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Lance Nail, a veteran university faculty member and administrator, has been named The University of Southern Mississippi’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, pending approval of the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning.

According to the university, Nail is expected to take his position on July 1.

Nail, who previously served USM as Dean of the College of Business from 2008 to 2012, returns to South Mississippi following work as a dean at Texas Tech University, San Diego State University and the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley, where he has served as dean of business and UTRGV Foundation presidential professor in the Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship since 2019.

“Dr. Nail has demonstrated a strong record of achievement at each institution he has served, including advancing enrollment growth, student retention, curricular innovation, program rankings, research enterprise collaboration, and faculty support,” said Dr. Joseph S. Paul, university president. “Overwhelmingly, those I have spoken with throughout the vetting process have said Dr. Nail is the most student-centered dean they have worked with, and I am convinced he can lead our academic enterprise into the future while enhancing student success, faculty development and shared governance.”

As a faculty member for 26 years and administrator for 18, Nail has worked to improve academic and student success outcomes and elevate program rankings, as well as guide accreditation outcomes at every institution he has served.

In his current role at UTRGV, Nail achieved successful affirmation of accreditation, increased the college’s budget by 25% through enrollment growth and external funding, increased total enrollment by 22% and expanded full-time faculty by more than 15%.

“I am so excited to return to Southern Miss,” said Nail. “I love this university and the grit that defines the institution and its people. I look forward to strong collaboration with faculty, staff, and students to achieve President Paul’s audacious goals to advance the university and extend its academic and research excellence.

There are so few public community-engaged R1 universities in the country, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as provost of this distinctive institution.”

As provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, Nail is expected to provide leadership to the University’s academic programs to foster excellence in teaching, research and service. The Provost is responsible for all aspects of the University’s academic mission and leads its efforts in the pursuit of academic excellence at all campuses and teaching sites.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to all individuals who participated in the selection process over the past six months, through robust listening sessions, in-person visits with four finalist candidates and feedback surveys,” said Paul. “In particular, I want to recognize and thank the Provost Search Committee as well as the Faculty Senate Executive Committee, Council of Directors Officers, academic deans and student leaders, who provided invaluable input directly to me at each stage of the process.”

