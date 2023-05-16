Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Doctors warn of syphilis cases rising in the Pine Belt

Doctors are warning that counties in the Pine Belt are seeing a high rate of syphilis cases.
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Doctors are warning that counties in the Pine Belt are seeing a high rate of syphilis cases.

According to the most recent CDC report, Forrest County has an infection rate of 95 for every 100,000 people compared to a rate of 35 for every 100,000 in Hinds County.

Steffany Bedwell is a nurse practitioner here in the Pine Belt. She says the spread could be largely due to a lack of awareness.

“They may not have any symptoms at the time,” said Bedwell. “It usually starts with a painless sore or ulcer, but some people never know that they have it. And they don’t have any symptoms for a while. They may have a rash that will show up later, but they are still contagious.”

The cases in Forrest County are most common in adults ages 25-29.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of...
Sumrall woman sentenced for 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband
Mother's Day music festival turns Lumberton into huge traffic mess
Major traffic problems accompany blues/soul show in Lumberton
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’

Latest News

Rise in syphilis cases in the Pine Belt
Rise in syphilis cases in the Pine Belt
Covington County Hospital named Jessica Walker as "Employee of the Year" Friday.
CCH selects dietary manager as Employee of the Year
U.S. News & World Report: WCUCOM ranked No. 1 for graduates in rural areas in back-to-back years
U.S. News & World Report: WCUCOM ranked No. 1 for graduates in rural areas in back-to-back years
Give your favorite a tip of the cap during Nurse Appreciation Week
Give your favorite a tip of the cap during Nurse Appreciation Week