Deputy uses empathy, training to talk teen off roof in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A tense situation avoided a tragic end thanks to a Jones County deputy’s quick thinking and training.

On Monday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to emergency calls of a juvenile in a mental health crisis in northeastern Jones County. When they arrived at the scene, the deputies found a 13-year-old male on the roof of a house armed with a kitchen knife and threatening to jump off headfirst.

JCSD officials said Deputy Drew Morecraft quickly assessed the situation and began using de-escalation techniques he learned in training to reduce the immediate danger.

Morecraft climbed a ladder to the roof and convinced the teen to drop the knife to the ground. He then sat and talked with the teen until the teen agreed to climb down the ladder and off the roof.

EMServ Ambulance Service later transported the teenager to an area medical facility for evaluation.

“Deputy Morecraft utilized his training, experience and compassion to converse with this teenager and de-escalate the situation,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Great job by Deputy Morecraft in resolving this incident with no one sustaining any physical injuries.”

The JCSD said Morecraft was also assisted at the scene by Sergeant Cody Pitts.

