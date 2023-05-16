Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Deputy uses empathy, training to talk teen off roof in Jones County

Jones County Sheriff Deputy Drew Morecraft used his training in de-escalation techniques to...
Jones County Sheriff Deputy Drew Morecraft used his training in de-escalation techniques to bring a tense situation to a peaceful end.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A tense situation avoided a tragic end thanks to a Jones County deputy’s quick thinking and training.

On Monday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to emergency calls of a juvenile in a mental health crisis in northeastern Jones County. When they arrived at the scene, the deputies found a 13-year-old male on the roof of a house armed with a kitchen knife and threatening to jump off headfirst.

JCSD officials said Deputy Drew Morecraft quickly assessed the situation and began using de-escalation techniques he learned in training to reduce the immediate danger.

Morecraft climbed a ladder to the roof and convinced the teen to drop the knife to the ground. He then sat and talked with the teen until the teen agreed to climb down the ladder and off the roof.

EMServ Ambulance Service later transported the teenager to an area medical facility for evaluation.

“Deputy Morecraft utilized his training, experience and compassion to converse with this teenager and de-escalate the situation,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Great job by Deputy Morecraft in resolving this incident with no one sustaining any physical injuries.”

The JCSD said Morecraft was also assisted at the scene by Sergeant Cody Pitts.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of...
Sumrall woman sentenced for 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband
Mother's Day music festival turns Lumberton into huge traffic mess
Major traffic problems accompany blues/soul show in Lumberton
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’

Latest News

FILE - This May 31, 2017, file photo shows the west entrance of Jackson State University in...
JSU evacuates campus due to bomb threat
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters about his support for Willowood...
Favre asks Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him from welfare lawsuit
Southern Miss Athletics said Friday’s game against the University of Louisiana – Lafayette...
USM baseball coach Scott Berry to retire at end of season
Photo from The University of Southern Mississippi
Southern Miss ranks ‘Top 50′ design schools in nation