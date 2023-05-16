Columbus man facing child sex charge in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbus man was arrested on Monday morning in Jones County in connection to a child sex charge.

According to an arrest report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Jason Mills responded to the Moselle Missionary Baptist Church at around 6:03 a.m., to a call about a person having a vehicle stuck in the mud by the side of the church. Mills found 38-year-old Stevie Burch and a 14-year-old girl at the scene.

When asked how Burch know the girl, Burch first stated that he was her father, but he later stated that he really did not know the teen. According to the arrest report, Burch stated he was just giving the girl a ride home and pulled up to the side of the building to urinate.

Due to the unusual nature of the incident, the age of the girl and the fact that Burch lied about being her father, Mills further investigated the incident to determine if Burch was sexually involved with the teen.

The girl was transported to the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center to determine if she had sexual intercourse and to be interviewed by JCSD Victim’s Advocate Deputy Pricilla Pitts. According to the report, the teen stated that Burch did perform oral sex on her.

Later, Capt. Vince Williams conducted an interview with Burch after reading him his Miranda/Wavier rights. According to the report, Burch admitted to performing oral sex on the girl in the vehicle.

Burch was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and touching a child for lustful purposes. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center and given a $25,000 bond.

At this time, Burch is still booked in jail according to the Jones County inmate roster.

