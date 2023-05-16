Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline

Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.(Massachusetts State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The body of a missing 4-year-old boy was found on the shore of one of the Boston Harbor islands, state police in Massachusetts said Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said Mohamed Abou Fofana had been playing at a park on Castle Island on Sunday when he went missing.

Police began a search Sunday night that resumed Monday morning, and the body was found around midday. Police said the body would be transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an investigation would follow.

Mohamed was from South Boston and was playing with a relative who lost sight of him and then called 911.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of...
Sumrall woman sentenced for 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband
Two were injured when a vehicle rolled over in the median of Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.
2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County
Mother's Day music festival turns Lumberton into huge traffic mess
Major traffic problems accompany blues/soul show in Lumberton

Latest News

Re-districting lines change for Jones County
Re-districting lines change for Jones County
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum...
US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in...
Georgia prosecutor fights back against Trump attempt to remove her from election probe
Three people were killed and at least seven people were injured Monday in a New Mexico mass...
Police: 3 people killed, at least 7 injured in New Mexico shooting
Lumberton Mother's Day event traffic issues
Mother’s Day festival traffic raises concerns in Lumberton