Board of supervisors searching for medical services for Jones Co. inmates

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Adult Detention Center and Juvenile Detention Center will need a new medical services provider later this summer.

South Central Regional Medical Center told county leaders it wasn’t renewing its contract. Now, the Jones County Board of Supervisors is issuing a request for proposals to see what entity would be interested in taking on that responsibility.

“Issued a request for proposals, and that will be sent out to any company that’s interested of any person that’s interested in providing those services,” said Danielle Ashley, chief administrative officer and board attorney for the board of supervisors.

The RFP process makes sure all the interested parties are in the loop.

“See what kind of interest is out there in the community or provide this very important service, and we just want to make sure that we provide all the same information to anybody that’s interested,” Ashley said.

Local providers and clinics will be able to discuss more with Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin, including learning more about the facility.

“Pre-proposal conference at the jail on Wednesday, May 31,” Ashley said. “Anybody that’s interested in submitting a proposal has to let the sheriff know that in advance.”

