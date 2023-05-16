Win Stuff
05/16 Ryan's "Summertime" Tuesday Morning Forecast

More familiar summertime weather is on the way!

By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

More familiar summertime-like weather is on the way today, but we will see some SLIGHTLY cooler and drier air soon...slightly. I cannot stress the word “slightly” enough there because the eventual changes will be barely noticeable unless you’re really paying attention to your thermometers and hygrometers (measures humidity). That means while yesterday was abnormally hot and humid, today will still be hot and humid...just expecting the high to fall from the low 90s into the upper 80s. Even that change isn’t guaranteed today though. If the cloud cover and eventual showers develop a little more slowly than I’m expecting we could still reach the low 90s, but it will still be cooler than yesterday. We also doubled our rain chances from yesterday (20%), to 40% this afternoon as we hit the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will be completely heating-based, but will have slightly more west-to-east motion today.

Once again, severe weather is not expected, but it’s always good to pay attention to any of these storms if they start showing out. Tomorrow will be the rainiest of the week, but after that we’ll see an extended sunnier period. Even then we still can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower or two, but it’s looking much less “summery” next week.

